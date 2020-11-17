Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 1:02 AM

Anganwadi workers, helpers stage protest in Ganderbal

Representational Photo

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers from various zones in Ganderbal district Tuesday held a protest demonstration to demand enhancement of honorarium, release of pending liabilities and regularisation of their services.

Scores of anganwadi workers and helpers, under the banner of J&K Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, assembled in Ganderbal and raised slogans in their favour.

“We have been protesting for a long time for our demands but the successive government have been least bothered about our plight,” the protesting workers said.

They sought enhancement of their honorarium as announced by the government earlier and regularisation of their services.

The protesting workers and helpers demanded that the liabilities with the government for the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 should be released immediately in their favour.

They later dispersed peacefully.

