Anganwadi workers hold protest in Kupwara

Anganwadi workers and helpers on Monday held a massive protest in Kupwara district against the recent order to work under Gram Panchayats and demanded revocation of the same.

The workers hundreds in number held protest march from Karlpora Bus stand in Kupwara to Deputy Commissioner Kupwara’s office. “We condemn the order issued by the governor to work under the Pachayats because such kind of order is against our interest,” said Anagnwadi Workers Union, Kupwara president Rafeeqa Begum.

She said that government should rethink about the order as it has directly hit them. The workers protesting out DC office Kupwara continued their protest till Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara came and assured them that he will forward their demands to the higher-ups.