Anganwadi workers stage protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association staged protest here on Wednesday, demanding honorarium on monthly basis.

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers, under the banner of Angandwadi Workers and Helpers Association Kashmir, assembled at Press Colony demanding regularisation of the workers and helpers. “We are demanding maximum honorarium of Rs 21,000 per month on humanitarian grounds until the government of Jammu and Kashmir will take a decision to regularise Anganwadi workers and helpersi. We have worked hard for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir but it is unfortunate that we are being neglected by the government now”, said Lateefa Ganai, the president of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association Union.

“We appeal the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and address the demands promptly”, she added.