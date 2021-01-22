Anganwadi workers stage protest in Kangan against pending salaries

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers from various zones of Kangan in Ganderbal district held a protest demonstration against their pending salaries.

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers assembled outside the Sub-divisional Magistrate’s office amid slogans and held a protest demonstration demanding release of their honorarium.

They also alleged that they had not received any salary for several months.

“It has been several months and we have not received our salary. There are many workers who are the only support of their families. Yet the government pays no heed to our demands,” the protesting workers said.