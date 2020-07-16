ANI pays tributes to Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA)

Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam (ANI) on Thursday paid tributes Islamic scholar and former head of the organisation, Hazrat Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulana Ateequllah Shah (RA) on 57th death anniversary.

A statement said ANI highlighted the historic contribution of Shah towards the spread of education in Kashmir and his reforms vis-a-vis this age-old revered institution of the Valley.

“After his demise, the responsibility of heading the Anjuman was tasked on the shoulders of Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA) who till his last breath dedicated himself completely towards achieving the milestones for which the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam is being remembered even today,” said the statement.

The Anjuman said despite unfavourable conditions, Shah fulfilled the responsibilities of not only being the religious and political leader of the masses but also contributed immensely towards the social reform.

“Through his saintly qualities and divine potential, he was a blessing of Allah for common masses,” the statement said.

It said owing to the ongoing lockdown and continuous house arrest of the Anjuman Chairman Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, no commemorative function was held to mark the occasion.