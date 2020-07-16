Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:06 AM

ANI pays tributes to Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA)

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:06 AM
Representational Pic

Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam (ANI) on Thursday paid tributes Islamic scholar and former head of the organisation, Hazrat Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulana Ateequllah Shah (RA) on 57th death anniversary.

A statement said ANI highlighted the historic contribution of Shah towards the spread of education in Kashmir and his reforms vis-a-vis this age-old revered institution of the Valley.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

“After his demise, the responsibility of heading the Anjuman was tasked on the shoulders of Mirwaiz Ateequllah Shah (RA) who till his last breath dedicated himself completely towards achieving the milestones for which the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam is being remembered even today,” said the statement.

The Anjuman said despite unfavourable conditions, Shah fulfilled the responsibilities of not only being the religious and political leader of the masses but also contributed immensely towards the social reform.

“Through his saintly qualities and divine potential, he was a blessing of Allah for common masses,” the statement said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

DSC sentry kills self in J-K's Poonch

Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

It said owing to the ongoing lockdown and continuous house arrest of the Anjuman Chairman Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, no commemorative function was held to mark the occasion.

Related News