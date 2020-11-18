Anjuman Auqaf grieved over demise of Mufti Qutb-i-Alam

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of renowned Islamic scholar and Sufi leader, Mufti Qutb-i-Alam Naqshbandi of Gotli Bagh, Ganderbal.

In a statement Anjuman said a delegation led by the Imam central Jamia Masjid, Srinagar Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon visited the bereaved family to convey condolence message. The delegation visited also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, especially the deceased’s son Mufti Mubarak Alam.

On the occasion, Moulana M S Rehman Shams while addressing the gathering conveyed the condolence and solidarity message of the incarcerated Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and paid tribute to Mufti Qutb-i-Alam for his lifelong religious, social and reform activities.

He said the Naqshbandi family has had a long-time and religious relationship with the Mirwaiz family and that Mufti Qutb-i-Alam had an affectionate relationship with Mirwaiz.

Moulana Shams also offered Fateh prayers for the deceased peace to the departed soul.