Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid greets Muslim Ummah on new Islamic year

In connection with the arrival of new Islamic year 1442 AH, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, on behalf of president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq , extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah in general and the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir in particular on new Islamic year.

In a statement, the Anjuman said, “Every new year provides us an opportunity to go for self introspection and reflect upon what is happening around us and as such, we need to learn lessons from our past and endeavour for the betterment of our present and future.”

“We must also submit ourselves completely to the will of Allah (SWT) and seek refuge from the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic by organising special prayers in this regard. We must strengthen our bond with our Creator – Allah (SWT) and deepen our love and devotion with our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), so that we as Ummah are able to discharge our religious and mille responsibilities in a much better way,” the Anjuman said.

The Anjuman has expressed hope that the new Islamic year brings happiness, progress and prosperity to the entire humanity especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir who are facing tough times.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman has reiterated that since the health experts are of the view that there are chances of the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) through the use of carpet for prayers in masjid, therefore as a preventive measure, every person coming to Jama Masjid is urged to bring his own prayer mat for the coming Juma as well as other prayers and wear a face mask.