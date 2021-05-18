Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid pays tribute to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar Tuesday paid tributes to its founder Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq on his 31st death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, the Anjuman paid tributes to him for his three-decade-long invaluable contribution towards the propagation of Islamic teachings and values across Kashmir and outside besides fulfilling his responsibility at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar as the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir. The Anjuman said the spirit with which he highlighted Islam’s message of peace, humanity, love, tolerance, brotherhood and religious harmony was a glorious chapter of our history.

It said that Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq made the Auqaf a self-sustained organisation and took several measures to overhaul the Jamia Masjid by providing the best possible facilities for the worshippers, adding that such contribution could never be forgotten.

The Anjuman said that Majlis-e-Quran Khwani and Husn-e-Qiraat competition functions to commemorate the anniversary of Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq stand cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anjuman has appealed people to pray for the highest status in Jannat for Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq in their daily prayers. It also urged people to pray to Almighty Allah to grant the humanity refuge from the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.