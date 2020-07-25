Anjuman condoles demise of Prof Kuchhay

Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of renowned educationist and member of Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Prof Muhammad Siddiq Kuchhay.

In its condolence message, the Anjuman paid tributes to Prof Kuchhay for his educational and academic contribution towards Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam and Islamia College.

“His demise is a big loss in the field of education,” the statement said, adding Prof Kuchhay was closely associated with Anjuman, specially with its former head Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq and its present head, Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

“Prof Kuchhay was not only an expert in academics but through the Anjuman, he also served as the member of governing body of Islamia College. He played a vital role in taking the College to its heights of success and improving its educational standard,” the Anjuman said.

The Anjuman, on behalf of its incarcerated President, Mirwaiz Farooq, along with the Anjuman’s Managing Committee and other members, expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed soul.