Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam has expressed grief over the demise of grandmother of its Chairman Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq. The deceased was the mother of Anjuman members, Moulvi Manzoor Ahmad and Moulvi Shafaat Ahmad.

Anjuman has expressed condolence and solidarity with the Mirwaiz family and paid rich tributes to the deceased, saying she was the epitome of religiosity and sincerity and also the guardian of Mirwaiz family’s legacy.