Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian organizes Youm-i-Arbaeen

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie-Shian on Thursday held Youm-I-Arbaeen congregations across Kashmir.

A statement said on the occasion scholars explained the philosophy of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and different aspects of the battle of Karbala.

President of the Anjuman Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi while addressing devotees at central Imam Bargha Budgam said the unparalleled battle for truth that took place in Karbala will live on forever.

He said Arbaeen Hussaini was a school of protection and survival of Islam and humanity. He said: “If we want to explain Imam Hussain (RA) message in short it is being a true servant of God and serving no one but God. A search through the history would indicate that Imam Hussein’s (RA) true purpose for travelling to Karbala was fundamentally to purify the society from the evil and wickedness and promoting goodness and righteousness which is only possible when people are free of the tyrants and only serve God.”

The programmes were also held at the tomb of Mir Shamas-Din-Iraki Zadibal, Zaldar Mohalla Rainwari; Imam Bargha Chattargam; Imam Bargha Yagipora Magam; Imam Barga Gamdu Sumbal Sonwari; Sumbal Nougam in Bandipora. The congregations were also held in Baramulla, Pulwama and Anantnag districts.