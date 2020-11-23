Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat J&K holds prayer Majlis for deceased journalists

Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat J&K Monday organised a Quran recitation and DuaMajlis at the Aiwan-e-Sahafat Kashmir (Kashmir Press Club) to pay homage to the young journalists who died this year.

A statement of the Anjuman issued here said that, later on, a prayer meeting was also held in which eternal peace was sought for the deceased journalists including Muddasir Ali of Greater Kashmir, Javed Ahmed of Rising Kashmir and Tanveer-ul-Ahad of news gathering agency, GNS.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, President Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat, Riyaz Malik recalled the contribution of the deceased journalists who left this ordinary world at a budding age.

“A vacuum was created, which will not be filled for years to come due to the sudden death of these journalists,” Malik said.

The deceased journalists left their impression in the field of journalism while covering issues of public issues, he said.

“Remembering our comrades is a sign of a living nation, and we want to reassure their families that this trauma is not only confined to them but to the entire journalistic fraternity,” Malik said.