Anjuman Sharie Shian welcomes ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman SharieShian President Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi Friday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza as an 11-day crisis left at least 232 Palestinians dead in Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement issued here, he said that Israel, in pursuance of its agenda of expanding its occupation across Palestine, had breached all international laws and has been escalating violence in occupied territories and Israel’s ambition of establishing Greater Israel was posing a threat to the entire world.