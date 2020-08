Jammu and Kashmir Government Wednesday posted Ankita Kar, as Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, relieving Manoj Kumar Dwivedi of the additional charge of the post.

As per a government order, she shall also hold the charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and MD/CEO, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, relieving Simrandeep Singh and Vikas Kundal respectively of the additional charge of the posts.