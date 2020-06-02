Annual Baba Nagri Urs cancelled

Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: June 2, 2020, 11:21 PM

The two-day annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-din Kiyanvi (RA) which is annually observed from June 7 at Baba Nagri, Wangath in Kangan here has been cancelled due to COVID19 pandemic.

According to the management of the Hazrat Baba Jee Larvi Trust, there will be no congregation on Urs days on June 7 and 8 this year due to the pandemic.

“In view of the COVID19 outbreak and for the safety of people we have decided to cancel the annual Urs this year,” said Mian Altaf Ahmad. He said there will be no congregation on the Urs days as well. Notably, thousands of people from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir every year attend the Urs celebrations.

