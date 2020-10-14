Annual Urs of Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) observed with fervor

The annual Urs of revered Sufi saint, Sheikh-ul-Aalam Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali (RA), was observed with religious fervor on Wednesday at Chrar-e-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Thousands of devotees, both Muslims as well as non-Muslims, visited the shrine of the Sufi saint, also known as Alamdar-e-Kashmir and NundReshi, to pay obeisance at shrine.

COVID19 safety guidelines were strictly followed while devotees without facemask were denied entry by the shrine management.

This year, no nightlong prayers were held. However, on Wednesday, the devotees kept thronging the shrines throughout the day. On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the life, religious services, teachings and spiritual strength of the saint.

“Around 25,000 devotees paid obeisance at shrine through the day. Elaborate transport and other arrangements were made for them,” said Abdul Salam, administrator of the shrine. The sacred cloth covering the tomb of the Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) shrine was changed with great respect few days ago.

People from various parts of the Kashmir including Aishmuqam, Islamabad, Brein Nishat, Khag, Dreigam, Lolab, Pattan, Qaimoh, Jogipora Kulgam, Undabal, Rozabal also celebrated the Urs with religious fervor at their respective places. The Urs was also celebrated in various parts of Jammu division.

Wakf Board secretary Showkat Beigh said COVID19 safety guidelines were being followed in letter and spirit and thanked the devotees and administration for their cooperation and support.

“We have made hand sanitizers available for devotees, social distancing was maintained and the premise of shrine was regularly sanitized,” Beigh said.