Annual Urs Sharief at Soiteng on April 1

Annual Urs Sharief of Hazarat Syed Ali Murad Bukhari Sahib (RA) at Syed Abad Soiteng here will be commemorated with religious fervour April 1, this year.

“Intizamia committee Astan Aliya has made all arrangements for hassle free celebration of the annual Urs during which large number of devotees throng the shrine every year,” said Abdul Ahad Wani, chairman of local Committee. He said that special prayers would be held from Asr to Magrib prayers on March 31.

The Intizamia Committee of shrine has appealed district administration to direct concerned authorities to provide uninterrupted water and power supply in the concerned areas for the convenience of devotees.

The Intizamia also appealed to devotees to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.