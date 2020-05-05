Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 12:21 AM

Another BJP leader resigns from party in Ladakh

A day after President of BJP’s Ladakh unit, Chering Dorjey resigned from the party, another leader Tsering Gyalpo resigned from the basic membership of the party.

In his resignation letter, Gyalpo said he was resigning from the BJP in support of the Dorjey.

Gyalpo said the delay and failure of the Ladakh administration to evacuate stranded people from different parts of the country resulted in unfortunate death of two pilgrims from Kargil.

He alleged the administration has undermined both the offices of the Ladakh autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil.

