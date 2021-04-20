Another spell of rain, snow likely in J&K

Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast another brief spell of rain and snow in the two union territories that will begin on Wednesday.

“Today weather will be generally cloudy in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with 50 per cent chances of brief shower in the evening at isolated to scattered places of J&K.

“Scattered to widespread rain/thunderstorm and snowfall over higher reaches like Gulmarg, Zojila and on higher reaches of Leh-Manali highway is likely during April 21 and 22. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected till April end,” a statement of the MeT department said.

Orchardists in the valley have expressed concern over rain and inclement weather during April as they fear this could damage this year’s fruit crop because apple and other fruit trees are in bloom this time.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 1.4 and Gulmarg 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.1, Kargil minus 1.5 and Drass minus 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 17.6, Katra 16.0, Batote 10.4, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 7.3 as the minimum temperature.