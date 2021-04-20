Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 1:59 PM

Another spell of rain, snow likely in J&K

Orchardists in the valley have expressed concern over rain and inclement weather during April as they fear this could damage this year's fruit crop.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 1:59 PM
A motorist drives amid a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan
A motorist drives amid a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan

Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast another brief spell of rain and snow in the two union territories that will begin on Wednesday.

“Today weather will be generally cloudy in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with 50 per cent chances of brief shower in the evening at isolated to scattered places of J&K.

Trending News
File Photo

Cap on admissions in degree colleges

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the landslide hit the road at around 4.30 am this morning adding the restoration work is going on. [ GK Photo]

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh landslide in Ramban

The decision comes on the heels of the government decision to close the institutions for physical classes till May 15. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Cluster University Srinagar orders 50% attendance of staff on rotational basis

“Scattered to widespread rain/thunderstorm and snowfall over higher reaches like Gulmarg, Zojila and on higher reaches of Leh-Manali highway is likely during April 21 and 22. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected till April end,” a statement of the MeT department said.

Orchardists in the valley have expressed concern over rain and inclement weather during April as they fear this could damage this year’s fruit crop because apple and other fruit trees are in bloom this time.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 1.4 and Gulmarg 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Latest News
File Photo

Cap on admissions in degree colleges

Representational Image

COVID: India Open postponed

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the landslide hit the road at around 4.30 am this morning adding the restoration work is going on. [ GK Photo]

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh landslide in Ramban

The decision comes on the heels of the government decision to close the institutions for physical classes till May 15. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Cluster University Srinagar orders 50% attendance of staff on rotational basis

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.1, Kargil minus 1.5 and Drass minus 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 17.6, Katra 16.0, Batote 10.4, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 7.3 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News