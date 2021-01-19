Anshul Garg assumes charge as DC Anantnag

Anshul Garg today assumed the charge of office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag.

He took over the charge from K.K. Sidha who has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Revenue.

Various senior officers of district administration welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation for the holistic development of the district.

The DC interacted with senior officers of the district administration who presented an overall profile of the district. He impressed upon them to adopt a coordinated approach to achieve the goals set for development of the district, besides mitigating public issues on priority.

Garg also praised the outgoing DC for his efforts for the betterment of the lives of the people of the district and pledged to work with full zeal to continue the good work