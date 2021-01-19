Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 11:19 PM

Anshul Garg assumes charge as DC Anantnag

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 11:19 PM

Anshul Garg today assumed the charge of office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag.

He took over the charge from K.K. Sidha who has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Revenue.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Non-availability of essentials creating crisis-like situation in Kashmir: NC

Mehbooba condoles demise of former minister Sardar Rafiq Hussain

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Patiala Stabbing|J&K Students Association thanks Punjab CM, his advisor for intervention

Various senior officers of district administration welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation for the holistic development of the district.

The DC interacted with senior officers of the district administration who presented an overall profile of the district. He impressed upon them to adopt a coordinated approach to achieve the goals set for development of the district, besides mitigating public issues on priority.

Garg also praised the outgoing DC for his efforts for the betterment of the lives of the people of the district and pledged to work with full zeal to continue the good work

Related News