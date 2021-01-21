ANTF arrests drug dealer

Anti Narcotic Task Force alongwith Anantnag Police arrested a notorious drug dealer of Kashmir from Anantnag and recovered approx 650 gms of high grade Heroin and 1430 gms of Poppy extract ( Afeem) from his possession .

According to a statement, “ANTF received a specific input regarding some drug deal being struck in Harnag area of Anantnag. On receiving this tip-off, ANTF team swung into action and raided a specific location alongwith Anantnag Police and arrested a drug dealer named Abdul Hameed Alai S/O Late Gh Rasool Alai R/O Harnag, Anantnag. From his possession, huge quantity of drugs has been recovered. Total 650 gms of Heroin and approx 1430 gms of Opium Extract (Afeem) have been recovered from the possession of this notorious drug dealer of Kashmir valley,” the statement reads.

Drug paddler has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychtropic Substances Act has been registered. Further investigation is going on and more arrests of this drug racket are expected.

ANTF has appealed general public to share any information regarding drug dealers and help Police in fight against drugs.