Kashmir, Today's Paper
Anti-encroachment drive held in Sopore to control traffic mess

To ensure smooth traffic movement in and around Sopore town, the employees of the Municipal Council Sopore along with Police Tuesday removed encroachment by street vendors and illegal cab stands.

An anti-encroachment drive was led by SHO Sopore Azim Khan, who said that the streets of the town were mainly occupied by street vendors and illegal cab stands, causing traffic jams throughout the town and inconvenience to the pedestrians.

He said, earlier street vendors had been provided with space at certain places within the town to sell their merchandise that had provided relief to the people from the traffic mess.

Khan said that the anti-encroachment drive was for the people of town who were suffering due to daily traffic jams.

“So we, along the municipal authorities, removed the encroached spaces and provided particular space to these street vendors to sell their merchandise. However, despite accommodating them, many are still seen on the roads,” he said.

Khan said this was the final warning to the street vendors and cab drivers not to encroach on the spaces for the movement of public.

“Next time they will face action under the law,” he said.

