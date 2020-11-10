Anti-militancy operations to continue for peaceful DDC polls: GOC Kilo Force

General Officer Commanding of the Army’s north Kashmir-based Kilo Force, Major General H S Sahi Monday said the Army would continue its operations against the militants to create a peaceful environment for the upcoming DDC polls.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the ‘Major GopiNathRathore Memorial Football Tournament’ final at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Bandipora, he said the Army had pushed the militants in north Kashmir to the wall.

Major Gen Sahi said 40 to 45 Pakistani militants were active in north Kashmir.

“However, they have come under tremendous pressure due to our continued security operations and have been rendered unsuccessful in carrying out operations,” he said. “I want to assure that in the coming days we won’t give them any chance to succeed in their attempts.”

The GOC Kilo Force said the security situation in north Kashmir was excellent and all the security agencies were collectively ensuring a peaceful situation for the elections.

About the situation along the Line of Control in north Kashmir, he said, two days back there was an infiltration attempt but the forces had foiled the attempt.

Major Gen Sahi said there were reports that 250 to 300 militants were ready to infiltrate from the launching pads but the infiltration grid on the LoC and the hinterlands was capable and strong enough to foil any such attempts.

He said the Government of India was taking steps to make the surrender policy for militants exceptional.

“This helps a lot of youth shun the extreme path,” the GOC Kilo Force said. “Nine local militants surrendered during the gunfights this year and I believe more boys will surrender in the coming days.”

He said Kashmiri youth were precious and their support was necessary to carry forward development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Those who have mistakenly deviated from their path and picked up gun should shun it, surrender and return to the mainstream,” Major Gen Sahi said.

He said 200 militants were active in J&K while 50 to 60 including local militants were operating in north Kashmir.

However, he said the militant leadership in north Kashmir had been killed in June and July.