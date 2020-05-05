Stating that security agencies were maintaining close synergy to meet out the challenges, J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said anti-militancy operations will be intensified in the coming days.

“Security apparatus has been strengthened further and anti-militancy operations will be carried in full scale,” said the DGP, after wreath laying ceremony of three CRPF men, who were killed in Handwara in a militant attack.

About the attack the DGP said the forces had covered Wangam area in Handwara and CRPF had laid a naka

He said a “mentally unsound” boy was also killed during the attack. “Some civilians were moving in the area. They were asked to stop. Two militants who were behind the civilians opened fire and the CRPF retaliated,” said the DGP.

About Handwara gunfight in which five security personnel and two militants were killed, the DGP said the militants were being chased for three days before the operation began. “Unfortunately we lost five people there, including three officers,” he said.

The senior police officer said the forces would continue to chase the militants.” At times security forces suffer loss during the operation. At times security forces have to bear the losses,” he said.

He said different security agencies were maintaining close synergy. “We are working very professionally,” he said adding police and central armed forces were deployed in hundreds on roads to restrict the movement in view of the COVID19 outbreak.

Earlier, rich tributes were paid to three CRPF personnel who were killed in Monday attack. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by Advisor, R R Bhatnagar; the DGP; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; IGs, CRPF PK Pandy and Rajesh Kumar and other officers from police and paramilitary forces.