OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 12:36 AM

Anxious home-isolated COVID patients in Bandipora turn to admin for help

Psychologist available on phone: DC
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay/Altmann]
Bandipora district administration of late has been receiving phone calls for psychological help as the anxiety takes a toll on COVID-19 positive patients and those under home isolation.

On Tuesday, there were 985 active positive cases in the district of which 873 are in home isolation. On Wednesday, the number stood at 957.

The active daily positive tally has also declined to two figures from Monday with 77 cases, 85 on Tuesday and 89 on Wednesday when 116 also recovered.

The district has reported 23 deaths since February 15, 2021 from a total of 85, with one more adding to the list on Wednesday after a 75-year-old breathed his last at the District Hospital Bandipora, now serving as level-III COVID-19 facility.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said some patients, after getting infected with the virus and by remaining in home isolation, had reached them as they had been facing some psychological issues or problems like anxiety and stress.

He said that the administration had already deployed a psychologist who was also a part of the medical team and had a role in counselling such patients but only over the phone.

Ahmad said the phone numbers of the psychologists had already been made public.

