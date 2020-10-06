Any attempt to intimidate media unacceptable: Tarigami

Senior CPI-M leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday said any attempt to intimidate the media in J&K was unacceptable.

In a statement, Tarigami said freedom of expression was a fundamental human right enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“If freedom of expression is curtailed under any pretext, it is a loss for any society. Freedom of expression and freedom of speech has come after a long struggle and huge sacrifices. It has not been gifted,” he said.

Tarigami said if due to any reason this right was curtailed or snatched, people will be deprived of objective information on ground.

“Unfortunately, over the years diverse elements across all political and ideological thoughts have been trying to muzzle the voices of media persons in Kashmir which is really deplorable and unfortunate,” he said.

He said from J&K government’s “Media Policy-2020” to registering FIRs against journalists and issuing threat lists online, the media persons are being targeted from all the sides.

“The fact remains that the media persons in Kashmir particularly have been working under tremendous pressures and they have been victims of cross fire,” he said. “Past experiences reveal that silence on such issues proves costly to the interests of the people of Kashmir.”