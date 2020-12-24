Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:07 PM

Any plan to construct traffic park: High court asks government

GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:07 PM
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir High court has asked the government as to whether there was any plan to construct a traffic park in Jammu and Kashmir so that a proper driving test was conducted while issuing the driving licenses.

A division bench of Acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Sanjay Dhar while hearing a public interest litigation at Jammu wing of the Court directed the authorities concerned to place the information about the same before the court by march 9, 2021.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

The direction came after the court observed that apparently, there was no system of training the drivers or taking their appropriate test while issuing the driving licenses. The Court also noted that number of issues regarding the traffic management have been raised in the petition on account of which, it said, accidents take place.

Related News