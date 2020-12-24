Any plan to construct traffic park: High court asks government

Jammu and Kashmir High court has asked the government as to whether there was any plan to construct a traffic park in Jammu and Kashmir so that a proper driving test was conducted while issuing the driving licenses.

A division bench of Acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Sanjay Dhar while hearing a public interest litigation at Jammu wing of the Court directed the authorities concerned to place the information about the same before the court by march 9, 2021.

The direction came after the court observed that apparently, there was no system of training the drivers or taking their appropriate test while issuing the driving licenses. The Court also noted that number of issues regarding the traffic management have been raised in the petition on account of which, it said, accidents take place.