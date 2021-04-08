APCCF Kashmir conducts detailed tour of Kulgam, Shopian

The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), Kashmir, Farooq Gillani today held the detailed tour of South Kashmir and inspected the ongoing and other completed developmental works of the Forest Department taken up during 2020-21 in South Kashmir.

On the occasion, the APCCF convened a review meeting during which it was informed that around 8.91 Lac Plants of different species have been planted over an area of 585 hectares of Forest land in the Forest Divisions of South Kashmir viz, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Awantipora and Lidder during last financial year 2020-21.

Besides, 47,000 Plants of different species were also planted during last financial year 2020-21 by the Forest Department South Circle in collaboration with various institutions by way of participation of College/ School Students and local youth.

The protection scenario of the South Circle was also discussed in the meeting and instructions were passed to DFOs of South Circle and other officers of sister wings of the department to tackle the incidents of forest damages in the vulnerable areas of Mattan, Kuthar, Shopian and Daksum on priority basis.

The emphasis was also laid on proper coordination between the Forest Department and its allied sister wings viz, Forest Protection Force, Wild Life Protection Department, State Forest Corporation and directions were also passed to work in synergy for the best protection of forests.

The different works of Kulgam and Shopian including Sedew Forest side were also inspected by the APCCF Kashmir along with other construction works that are also going on at present in the division.

Besides, plantation drive was also carried out by APCCF along with Officers/ officials of Aharbal Development Authority.