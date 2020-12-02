Apex body Leh, KDA meeting remains inconclusive

The maiden meeting between Apex body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held on Wednesday remained inconclusive as leadership of both these groups decided to hold another round of meeting.

Apex body Leh led by former MP Thupstan Chewang and former minister Chering Dorjey on today visited Kargil to meet the Kargil Democratic Alliance led by its co-chairmen Asgar Karbalie and Qamar Ali Akhoon to discuss several issues with regard to the constitutional safeguards and security for Ladakh region.

Sources told Greater Kashmir that the meeting which lasted for at least three hours remained inconclusive as the leaders differed on several issues.

Talking to the media persons, co-chairman and former MLA, Kargil Asgar Karbalie said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the leaders deliberated on wide range of issues with regard to the safety, security and safeguard of the Ladakh region its identity and culture.

“Though there were some issues where the leadership had different opinions and that were deliberated and discussed, leaders of both sides decided to carry out this process of meetings in future as well,” he said.

Former MP, Thupstan Chewang, said that on several issues both the leadership were of same opinion however few we differ upon.

” We will meet again and will share our opinion and thoughts on these issues so that both the leadership comes on a same platform in the larger interest of the Ladakh region” he said.