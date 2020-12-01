Apex Body Leh visiting Kargil today

In a significant development, the Apex Body of People’s Movement for 6th Schedule for Ladakh is visiting Kargil on Wednesday to meet the Kargil leadership including political, social and religious organisations to rope them in and seek their support.

Sources said that in an attempt to reach out to the people of Kargil, who are opposing the move of the government about the bifurcation of J&K state and scrapping of special status of the erstwhile J&K and demanding restoration of the August 4 position, the Apex body Leh spearheading the agitation for demand of 6th Schedule for Ladakh had approached the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leaders and shown their will to meet them which they agreed to.

The Apex Body Leh member and former minister Chering Dorjey told Greater Kashmir that they would visit Kargil on Wednesday to meet the Kargil leadership.

He said the leadership of Leh and Kargil would meet and discuss the views and issues regarding the grant of constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule for Ladakh.

The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Delegation (PAGD) delegation led by National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had visited Kargil on October 26.

On the other hand, the apex body of People’s Movement had called for a complete poll boycott of the 6th LAHDC Leh elections, demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution having more than 95 percent tribal population.

The leaders later met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their demand for a Bodoland Territorial Council-like arrangement in the union territory. They called off the boycott after New Delhi assured them they would consider their demands of inclusion in the 6th schedule 15 days after the culmination of upcoming elections to the LAHDC Leh.

The 6th Schedule makes separate arrangements for tribal-designated areas, restricting ownership of land and government jobs to local residents.