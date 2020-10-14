APHC condemns slapping of PSA on teachers

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) today condemned the slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on three school teachers in Shopian.

The APHC in a statement said “APHC condemns the slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on three school teachers of an educational institute Siraj-ul-Uloom Imam Sahib of Shopian and registering of cases against five other teachers and the use of force and beating of youth in Old Barzulla, Rambagh and Rawalpora as reported in the newspapers, by the Army.”

The conglomerate said that “such measures aimed at silencing the voice of the people and their basic rights will only increase resentment and retaliation.”

The APHC reiterated its demand that the authorities release the APHC chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and all other political leaders, activists and youth who were arrested before August 5, 2019 and after and are lodged in jails in and outside Jammu & Kashmir.