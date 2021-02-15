Apni Party announces district body for Kupwara

Apni Party Monday appointed 23 office bearers for the party’s district body for Kupwara.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the appointment of 23 office bearers proposed by the party’s provincial president, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and formulated in consultation with the district president Kupwara Raja Manzoor was announced after being approved by party’s president Altaf Bukhari.

It said that Bukhari wished all the office bearers good luck and impressed upon them to work for the welfare of the people in their respective areas besides strengthening the party at the grass root level.

The statement said that Abdul Rehman Wani of Gundmacher Lolab and Abdul Rashid Bhat of Handwara have been appointed district vice presidents; Javid Ahmad Geelani of Luderwan as joint secretary; Feroze Ahmad Ganai of SogamLolab as coordinator; Bilal Arif of Hari as district secretary; Tajamul of Magam Handwara as coordinator; Parvaiz Ahmad Mir of Dardpora as Coordinator Kupwara constituency; Aijaz Reshi of Hyhama as coordinator block Hyhama and Wovoora; Irshad Ahmad Malik of Kalaroos as block vice president Kalaroos-I; Manzoor Ahmad Ganai of Hyhama as block president Hyhama; Tajamul Afrada as publicity secretary; Muhammad Ashraf Andrabi of Donawari as block president Wovoora; Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Gundmacher as block president Sogam; Aijaz Ahmad Lone of Khumreyal as block vice president Kalaroos-II; Muhammad Amin Wani of Kalipora Handwara as block president Ramhal; Muhammad Amin Dar of Rajwar block president Rajwar (Upper); Shabir Ahmad Lone of Magam as block president Magam; Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Hatmulla as block vice president Natnusa; Nazir Ahmad Jatla of Kalaroos as block vice president (ST Cell) Kalaroos; Tariq Ahmad of Drugmulla as block vice president Drugmulla; Ayoub Kataria of Warsun as district coordinator (ST Cell) Kupwara; Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Zurhama as block president Qadirabad and Ghulam Ahmad Shah of Kupwara as president Kupwara town.

A separate statement of Apni Party said that the party also assigned the charge of District President Shopian to the party’s vice president Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

It said Manhas would also discharge his duty as party mentor for the districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

“He will hold these charges in addition to his own official position in the party as the vice president,” the statement said.

It said that these appointments were announced after being approved by the Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari.