Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:10 AM

Apni Party announces district youth wing for Srinagar

Apni Party Saturday announced the district youth wing for Srinagar with 10 nominations in the first phase.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that these appointments were proposed by Apni Party youth wing president, Junaid Mattu and were announced after being approved by the party president Altaf Bukhari. 

The statement said that Mohsin Zaffar Shah has been appointed as the district president while Mudassir Ahad and Muhammad Saleem Ganaie have been appointed as the vice presidents of the district youth wing Srinagar.

It said that Salman Butt has been appointed as the Secretary while Bikram Singh and Yasoob Abbas Mir have been appointed as joint secretaries of the youth wing Srinagar.

The statement said that Masrat Ahmad has been appointed as publicity secretary of the youth wing Srinagar, Arooj Ahmad and Adnan Afzal Beigh have been appointed as coordinators while Majid Khan has been appointed as organiser of the youth wing for district Srinagar.

