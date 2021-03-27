Apni Party appoints office bearers for district Shopian, Tral constituency

Apni Party Saturday announced the appointment of various office bearers for district Shopian and Tral constituency.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that Abdul Qayoom Shah has been appointed District Shopian vice president; Gowhar Ahmad Wani district vice president; Mohammad TanveerTak district secretary and AtharMuzaffarReshi district organiser.

It said that Abdul Salam Malik has been appointed chief coordinator of Tral constituency; GhulamNabi Lone block president Aripal; Nisar Ahmad Shah block president Dadasar and Ghulam Muhammad Wani block president Tral.

The statement said that their names were proposed by Apni Party Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir in consultation with the concerned leadership of the district and the appointments were announced after being approved by Apni Party President AltafBukhari.