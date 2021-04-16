Apni Party asks Govt to release data on COVID-19 vaccination

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir Friday raised concerns over the non-availability of reliable statistical data on COVID-19 inoculation drives carried across Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that the COVID-19 second wave was now wreaking havoc around the whole country but there appears to be an eminent lack of dependable data regarding the COVID-19 vaccination programme in J&K.

“The government must clear the concerns of the people at the earliest. There is no data available which can suggest about how many people across J&K have been inoculated so far,” he said.

Mir said that the much-needed breakdown of the data should have been made available based on different age groups, which could have helped in developing future strategy to tackle this menace.

He said that the administration should also release the data about vaccination shots received by the frontline warriors like doctors, nurses, municipality workers and teachers.