Apni Party committed to J&K's equitable development: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that Apni Party was committed to work for an equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir and would take all measures to ensure welfare of the people.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag (MCA) and former General Secretary of J&K Congress Hilal Ahmad Shah and his supporters into Apni Party at its Srinagar office, Bukhari said that he was sure that the entry of such experienced political leaders into the party would further brace its vision to build a better J&K through their sincere efforts on the ground.

He said that Apni Party does not rely on hoodwinking the people with any kind of political gimmickry and instead it had always been working on the fulfillment of its commitments made with the people.

“The people of J&K always expected politics of truthfulness from their representatives. Our efforts are in that direction and we will surely live up to their expectations through our hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the public welfare,” Bukhari said.

The statement said that earlier, 21 councilors of MCA, eight Sarpanchs, 40 Panchs, three Block Presidents, 18 Halqa Presidents and scores of political workers from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district joined Apni Party.

It said that besides Bukhari, Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather and District President BaramullaShoaib Lone were present at the joining ceremony.

The statement said that on the occasion, the new entrants thanked the Apni Party leadership for providing them with such a platform and avowed to strengthen the party at grass root level.