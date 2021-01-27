Apni Party concerned over plight of multipurpose health workers, urges LG to intervene

Apni Party State Secretary and District President BudgamMuntazirMohiuddin along with District President BaramullaShoaib Lone Wednesday expressed concern over the dismal condition of multipurpose health workers (MPHW) in the Kashmir division.

In a joint statement issued here, the two Apni Party leaders objected to the “neglectful attitude” of the government over the plights of MPHW in Kashmir.

“Often we hear that multi-purpose health workers have organised rallies and sit-ins but the administration has never lent a careful ear to their pleas. They have been hoodwinked since 1994 and no promotions have been done in a span of 26 years. That’s gross injustice with these workers,” they said in the statement. Commenting over the situation of these workers, the two leaders urged the current administration to end their sufferings at the earliest.

“These workers have suffered much. The current administration should frame a comprehensive service rule policy for multipurpose health workers in Kashmir and Jammu in accordance with their genuine wishes and aspirations. They have been seeking implementation of relevant rules for which the government should make necessary provisions as soon as possible,” they said in the statement.

The two leaders also urged the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to intervene into the matter so that relief was delivered to such hapless workers.

“The MPHW are rendering the selfless services for the humanity in Jammu and Kashmir and the government must reciprocate with addressing their long-pending and genuine demands,” they said in the statement.