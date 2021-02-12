Kashmir, Today's Paper
February 13, 2021

Apni Party condoles demise of Khazir Muhammad Wani

February 13, 2021
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Friday expressed shock and grief over the demise of former IAS officer Khazir Muhammad Wani who breathed his last at his Baghat residence in Srinagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that in a joint condolence message, Bukhari and Mir described the deceased as an astute and diligent officer who would be remembered for his contribution in J&K administration.

“Wani was a noble soul, a humble public servant ever-ready to help the people around him. He was dear to all for his excellent conduct and exceptional manners,” they said in the statement. They prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

