Apni Party condoles demise

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Apni Party worker and social activist Mushtaq Ahmad Parray from Rohama, Rafiabad, who died on Tuesday.

Besides Bukhari, senior Apni Party leader Dilawar Mir and Apni Party youth leader Yawar Mir also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

“The departed soul was an ardent philanthropist and a dynamic social activist who would always remain prepared for helping out those in need,” the Apni Party leaders said in a statement issued here.