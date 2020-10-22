Apni Party delegation visits Rafi Mir

A delegation of Apni Party lead by Chief Coordinator, Abdul Majid Padder on Thursday visited the residence of senior party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir to express solidarity with him on the demise of his brother-in-law who passed away at Sallar-Pahalgam in Anantnag.

The delegation comprised party leaders including Muntazir Mohi ud Din, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Abdul Rahim Rather, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Irfan Mattoo and few party youth workers.

Expressing condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family, the visiting delegation prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the kith and kin to bear the loss.