Apni Party demands blacktopping of roads in Soibugh

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party provincial President Muhammad Ashraf Mir on Monday demanded immediate blacktopping of left out roads in Soibug area of Budgam district.

Addressing a delegation from Soibugh, Mir urged the administration to cover the left out roads which have been neglected since 2017.

“The concerned department has already prepared an estimate of this road in 2019 which starts from Soibugh Main Chowk. It was later submitted to higher authorities in the Public Works Department but unfortunately nothing has been done in this regard so far,” Mir observed.

He said people of Soibugh were caught in the procedural wrangling and they were being pushed from pillar to post for none of their faults.

“It is the height of administrative apathy. For the last many years, the inhabitants of Soibugh are craving for the basic amenities like blacktopping of their left out roads but nobody in the administration is listening to them,” said, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Apni Party leader who was present on this occasion.