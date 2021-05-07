Kashmir, Today's Paper
Apni Party demands compensation for hailstorm-hit farmers

File Photo
Apni Party District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather Friday demanded immediate compensation for the fruit growers and farmers of Larnoo and Kokernag Tehsil whose crops got destroyed in a heavy hailstorm on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Rather said that the losses incurred upon the growers in these twin tehsils of Anantnag were colossal and the government must mitigated their sufferings on a priority basis.

“The damage done to the crops and fruits is immense while the hopes of growers also remain utterly shattered. I urge the government to dispatch assessment teams on the ground so that the necessary compensations are delivered to the victims of this natural disaster in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Rather also termed the demise of a woman from Narsanger as sad and unfortunate who lost her life in a cloud burst incident on the same day.

He also demanded that the government must deliver ex-gratia relief for the family of the deceased who lost her life in this event.

