Apni Party demands compensation for hailstorm-hit farmers

Apni Party District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather Friday demanded immediate compensation for the fruit growers and farmers of Larnoo and Kokernag Tehsil whose crops got destroyed in a heavy hailstorm on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Rather said that the losses incurred upon the growers in these twin tehsils of Anantnag were colossal and the government must mitigated their sufferings on a priority basis.

“The damage done to the crops and fruits is immense while the hopes of growers also remain utterly shattered. I urge the government to dispatch assessment teams on the ground so that the necessary compensations are delivered to the victims of this natural disaster in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Rather also termed the demise of a woman from Narsanger as sad and unfortunate who lost her life in a cloud burst incident on the same day.

He also demanded that the government must deliver ex-gratia relief for the family of the deceased who lost her life in this event.