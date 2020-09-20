Apni Party demands conservation plans for Pahalgam

Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir has stressed on need for augmentation of infrastructural requirements and conservation programmes to protect the fragile ecosystem and heritage value of tourist resort Pahalgam.

Participating in a developmental review meeting chaired by Lt Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Anantnag, Mir highlighted various gaps and measures to be taken to address the grievances of the public in Pahalgam constituency and its adjoining areas.

From the pending issues of land acquisition to the clearance from the Wildlife department which have impeded development of various vital roads like Aru-Pahalgam, Laripora, Sallar-Zaigund and circuit road, Mir sought the intervention of the LG in stalled road projects which were causing immense sufferings to the public. On healthcare infrastructure in Pahalgam, Mir demanded immediate upgradation of healthcare facilities in hospitals at Phalgam, Sallar and Aishmuqam which cater to a huge population including pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

Mir said drinking water supply issues merits immediate consideration of the administration especially in villages like Wanpora-Sallar which have been left uncovered under the Sallar water supply scheme. Similarly, he demanded a filtration plant along with a guard quarter in the village Yanir for infrastructural augmentation of Sallar Water Supply scheme.

With regard to issues pertaining irrigation facilities in Pahalgam, Mir sought intervention of the LG towards lack of proper irrigation facilities in the area. Thousands of kanals of land in Sehgund-Sallar-Lever face lack of proper irrigation canal. He also highlighted issues pertaining to PDD in Pahalgam. Mir said that people in the area fear a hike in tariff that too at a time when they receive erratic power supply both in the winter and summer seasons.

“Improvement of HT/LT network in general across Pahalgam is need of the hour,” he said. He also castigated the administration for its failure in stopping the construction on agricultural land and urged for a comprehensive housing policy which will address the related issues faced by the people.