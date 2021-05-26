Apni Party demands macadamisation of roads in Budgam

Apni Party Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi Wednesday expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of roads in district Budgam and demanded that the Public Works Department should begin macadamisation of these roads on a fast-track basis.

In a statement issued here, Andrabi said that people haf suffered immensely due to shabby condition of roads and while the lockdown was implemented everywhere in the district, it would serve as an opportunity for the concerned department to carry out hassle-free macadamisation without any impediments.

“I don’t know why district Budgam and areas connecting Chadoora have been left out when the authorities have started the process of macadamisation in many other districts of J&K,” he said.

Andrabi said that the district administration should consider the prospectus of this proposal and direct the concerned authorities to initiate the macadamisation process while the lockdown was still in implementation.

“It is high time for the department to commence road macadamisation in Budgam as well, so that the general public don’t suffer further when the lockdown is over,” he said.