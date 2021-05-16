Apni Party expresses concern over 'appalling conditions' at SDH Tral

Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Sunday conveyed his concerns over the deteriorating conditions at Sub-District Hospital Tral in relation to the current COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that he had received multiple SOS calls wherein the suffering families of COVID-19 patients had complained about the chaotic conditions prevailing at Sub-District Hospital in Tral.

“The condition at SDH Tral remains deplorable. The medical coordination with the ailing patients is faulty while the patient inflow is on an exponential increase. There is scarcity of beds, oxygen and life-saving drugs and the family members are kept on vacillating. The situation on ground continues to remain grim and may go from bad to worse if the administration doesn’t provide a serious consideration to this matter of grave concern,” he said.

Mir appealed to the administration to take an immediate cognisance of the situation at SDH Tral and dispatch requisite medical supplies along with oxygen supplies to ground zero.

“The government must ensure that an ample supply of life saving drugs and oxygen is maintained at SDH Tral besides guaranteeing that sooner the number of available beds will be further augmented, so that people have to face no inconvenience during these trying times,” he said.