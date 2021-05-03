Kashmir, Today's Paper
Apni Party expresses concern over COVID-19 rise in J&K

Apni Party District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather Monday expressed serious concerns over the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases across J&K.

In a statement issued here, Rather said that the situation was worsening on a daily basis as more and more cases were being reported from various parts of Kashmir.

He said that the administration needs to wake up and prepare for necessary measures required to tackle the expected disastrous COVID-19 situation in district Anantnag.

“It is high time for the administration along with the Health department to assess the situation on ground and take all the necessary measures required to halt the spread of COVID-19 contagion in district Anantnag,” Rather said.

He said that the oxygen generation plants should be made faultlessly operational at an earliest so that no oxygen deficiency is faced by the COVID-19 patients.

