Apni Party felicitates MC Bandipora president, vice president

Apni Party Provincial President Muhammad Ashraf Mir Wednesday felicitated Apni Party Councilors Khursheed Ahmad Ganai and Maqsood Rather who were elected as president and vice-president for Municipal Council Bandipora.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that it was a moment of delight for such zealous party affiliates to hold key positions in the Municipal Council of Bandipora.

“This has once again reflected the trust of the people in Apni Party leadership who have always raised issues of public concern and simultaneously worked for the redressal of their grievances with diligence and sincerity,” he said.

Ganai is the younger brother of Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid.

Mir felicitated the newly-elected president and vice president of Municipal Council Bandipora and wished them luck for the services they need to provide for the public in the impending future.

“With authority comes responsibility. I have full confidence in the newly-elected municipal heads that they will serve the people profusely and leave no stone unturned for the public welfare under their jurisdiction,” Mir said.