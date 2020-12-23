Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Apni Party felicitates party's ULB winners of Pulwama

Apni Party Wednesday felicitated the party candidates who registered their win in the recently-concluded municipal elections in Pulwama district.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that on the occasion, Apni Party President AltafBukhari exhorted on the Urban Local Bodies polls winners that they should devote themselves for the public welfare and do their best to mitigate the sufferings of the people in the respective municipal wards.

The statement said Bukhari extended gratitude to the people of Pulwama town for reposing trust and confidence in the Apni Party by voting and ensuring the win of its candidates in the ULB polls.

“I assure the inhabitants of Pulwama district that we will reciprocate this love and affection with our indefatigable efforts to make your lives better,” he said in the statement.

The statement said Bukhari and other senior party leaders garlanded the winners.

