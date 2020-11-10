Apni Party for action against schools violating fee order

Apni Party district President Srinagar, Noor Muhammad Sheikh on Tuesday urged the private school managements across Kashmir not to charge the fee in full from the students, in view of the prevailing COVID pandemic.

In a statement, Sheikh urged the government to act against the erring institutions who defy the government orders that were issued from time to time on fee fixation in view of the last year’s political developments and COVID19 lockdown.

He said a section of people in Kashmir whose children were studying in private schools were not in a position to pay the school fee of their wards because of their distressed economic situation.

“Private school managements are a part of this society and they also must realize the sufferings of the people whose livelihood is badly affected since August last year,” Sheikh said.

Meanwhile, prominent youth political activist Dawood Lodhi from Beerwah, Budgam, joined Apni Party here. The new entrant was welcomed by the party senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir and Sheikh.

Lodhi said the performance of the party leadership convinced him to join the party. In his address, Mir said with his joining the party cadre will get strengthened in the area.