'Apni Party for alleviating grievances of people'

Apni Party Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir Saturday the party stands resolute in its commitment made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by alleviating the grievances of the people.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers after inaugurating its district office in Ganderbal, Mir said, “Our party came into existence with a promise to usher in a new era of peace and progress in J&K. We have always been raising the issues that affect the day-to-day lives of our people. Now you have a responsibility to become the voice of people in this district and I am sure that Apni Party Ganderbal cadre will work tirelessly for the redress of public grievances.”